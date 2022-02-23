Aurraiya, February 23: A 30-year-old woman committed suicide over suspicion that her husband was having an affair because he used to chat on phone with another woman. The woman had a heated argument with her husband following which she ended her life by suicide on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Neetu. The police said that Neetu was married to Manoj Kumar, a resident of Pasaipur Keshampur village of Phaphund police station area in 2008. Gujarat Woman Discovers Husband's Extra-Marital Affair After Installing GPS Tracker in His Vehicle, Files Case.

Manoj, who is working in a private firm in Gujarat, came to his village on February 19.

Late on Monday night, the couple had an altercation over his alleged affair and the following morning, Neetu was found hanging from a hook in the ceiling.

SHO Jitendra Singh said her body has been sent for the post-mortem examination and the matter is being investigated.

