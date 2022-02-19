Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Supporters of the Samajwadi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday evening clashed while carrying out poll campaigning near Maharajganj Police Station area here.

Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police, Shailesh Pandey on Friday told ANI, "During the campaigning, supporters of both the candidates came face to face near Kabirpur intersection of Maharajganj PS area. Both sides have accused each other of stone-pelting and firing."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gets Hubby Arrested for Covering up Daughter’s Rape in Dhar.

"One or two people have received minor injuries. We are probing the matter and strict action will be taken against the culprits. Law and order situation is under control," Pandey added.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | India-UAE Economic Pact Will Be Foundation Stone for Next Era of Success, Says UAE Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)