Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board Chairman, Ravindra Pratap Singh on Monday urged the public to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly manner in accordance with the standards set by the Supreme Court.

While speaking with the ANI on using Green firecrackers, he said, "The Pollution Control Board is primarily creating public awareness and spreading the word about the standards and guidelines for using green firecrackers. We should adhere to the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and High Court. We appeal to everyone to use only green firecrackers and urge the public to prioritise reducing pollution.

Also Read | AWS Down: Amazon Web Services Global Outage Disrupts AI Platforms, E-Commerce Sites, Websites and Online Games.

He also elaborated on measures aimed at reducing environmental pollution

"Our goal should be to reduce pollution, and various measures have been suggested. For example, if firecrackers are increasing pollution, we should first reduce their use. We should use firecrackers in groups. We should burn them after gathering them in one place," he stated.

Also Read | Did IndiGo's Antonov AN-124 Really Land in Antarctica, Becoming 1st Indian Aircraft To Visit the Continent? Fact Check Debunks Fake Digitally Edited Images.

The official asked the builders to adhere to the norms and adivised agaist burning garbage piles.

He also said, "Builders are also directed to comply with regulations to reduce dust and other forms of pollution. Dust is generated in such situations, so we should sprinkle water on it and avoid burning garbage in heaps and also hand over the garbage collected at various places to the municipal garbage vehicles instead of burning it locally. We all should coordinate with urban local bodies such as the Municipal Corporation, Development Authority, and Transport Commissioner."

He also said that, "Through these efforts, we sensitize people and educate them on how to dispose of their garbage and maintain cleanliness. Ensure that road cleaning is done using wet cleaning, as this creates conditions where pollution increases rapidly. This season, we should reduce the source and perform proper wet cleaning of roads," he stated.

Additionally, "the practice of burning garbage and agricultural waste (like stubble) should be curtailed, and people should be discouraged from doing so. He also requested that the public follow these guidelines for a clean environment." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)