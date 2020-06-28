Pratapgarh (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) The additional district magistrate of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, an official said.

He has been admitted to the isolation ward of the district hospital, Chief Medical Officer Dr AK Shrivastava said.

Also Read | OnePlus To Launch 3 New Affordable Smart TVs in India on July 2, 2020; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

"The officer's sample was taken and his test report came positive on Sunday," Shrivastava said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)