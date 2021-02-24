Kaushambi, Feb 23 (PTI) One of the accused persons arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a minor girl in a village here, on Tuesday escaped from police custody in Allahabad.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said that Gulshan, an accused person along with another person was arrested on February 20 following an encounter. Gulshan got leg injury in the encounter, after which he was admitted to SRN Hospital in Allahabad. On Tuesday morning, he gave a slip to two cops posted there.

The SP said that a case has been registered against both the constables, and the matter is being probed.

A number of teams have been formed to arrest him.

Three men allegedly gangraped a minor girl at a village here on Saturday, police said.

The accused have been identified as Raju, Gulshan and Satyam.

According to police, Raju and Gulshan have been arrested.

Police said Raju had called her for an outing on Friday and took her to a secluded spot. Three others -- Gulshan, Satyam and an unidentified person -- arrived there.

Gulshan and Satyam also raped the girl along with Raju. They also thrashed the girl and fled after issuing threats to her, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)