Lucknow, Jun 23 (PTI) Nineteen deaths due to the novel coronavirus and 576 cases of the disease were reported in Uttar Pradesh, raising the death toll to 588 and the case count to 18,893 on Tuesday, a senior state government official said.

"There are 6,189 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 12,116 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection. This is 64.13 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in the state," Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Antigen tests will be started in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur and six districts of Meerut division," Prasad said.

He urged the people to increase their immunity.

"If your immune system is good, then the infection cannot do any harm to you. Even if you get infected, you will recover and become healthy. To boost the immunity, one can consume neem leaves, take 'kadha' made of ginger, black pepper and tulsi, giloy juice, hot water. yoga and pranayaam also help improve immunity," he said.

The official said people aged above 60 accounted for six per cent of the total COVID-19 cases. But there has been an increase in the figure as the current statistics put it at 6.74 per cent, he said.

"This means, there has been an increase in infection among the elderly, which is a reason to worry about. We have to save the elderly from getting infected," Prasad said.

He added that elderly people, pregnant women and children should be saved from catching the infection, "as these people may develop complications".

"On Tuesday, random sampling of auto-rickshaw drivers, bus drivers and cycle riders was done. By the end of this month, the target of 25,000 random samplings has been set up," he said.

