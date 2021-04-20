Lucknow, Apr 20 (PTI) A fine of Rs 1,000 will be levied form people not wearing a mask or face cover in Uttar Pradesh and repeat offenders will be charged Rs 10,000, according to an official order.

Amid spiralling cases of COVID-19 and high number of deaths, the Uttar Pradesh government amended the Epidemic Act, 2020, to impose the heavy fine.

According to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, if a person is caught not wearing a mask, handkerchief, 'gamchha' or 'dupatta' in public places or outside the house, then a fine of Rs 1,000 will be levied.

If caught second time, then a fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied, it stated.

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for spitting in public places, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)