Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Sambhal district administration on Sunday attached property worth Rs 1.25 crore that belonged to jailed gangsters Shamshad and Shareef Pehelwan, said police.

The 165-hectare land was allegedly purchased through illegal means by the duo, said the police.

Chakresh Mishra, SP Sambhal, said, "On the instruction of Sambhal district administration, the 165-hectare land has been seized. The illegal construction on the land is being razed using bulldozer. They are lodged in jail under the UP Gangsters Act." (ANI)

