Fatehpur (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) A Saudi man and his sister were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly living in India illegally, police said.

The two came to India via Nepal using fake documents and were living in Khajuha town here for several days, they said.

Naef Mohammade Mazhari and his sister Naura Mohammade Mazhari were arrested from the house of one Zishan in Baghbadshahi locality, Station House Officer, Bindki, Ravindra Srivastava said.

They used fake documents to get a tourist visa, he said.

Zishan has also been arrested for illegally sheltering foreign nationals, he added.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Naef was to marry Zishan's sister and take her to Saudi Arabia with Naura, Srivastava said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Foreigners Act in the matter, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)