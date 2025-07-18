Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): A school van collided head-on with a pick-up truck in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, resulting in the death of a five-year-old girl and a teacher, police on Friday.

Amroha Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar stated that the police arrived at the scene after the incident. The injured are being treated in a hospital.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 6 Bodies of Naxals Recovered in Ongoing Encounter With Security Forces in Narayanpur.

"Ten children, two teachers and a van driver are injured," SP Kumar said. He added that a case is being registered

Amroha District Magistrate Nidhi Gupta Vats told ANI that they received information at around 7:20 am that a school van and a pickup truck had collided head-on near the Manota bridge in the Hasanpur police station area.

Also Read | US Designates Lashkar Proxy TRF As 'Foreign Terrorist Organisation': A Glance at How Terror Outfit Operates With Pakistan Army.

"A five-year-old girl and a teacher died in the accident," DM Vats said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)