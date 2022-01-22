Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till January 30 to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the state. However, the online classes will continue as usual, informed Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Avnish Kumar Awasthi.

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended its previous order that required schools and colleges to remain shut till January 23, 2022.

Also Read | Jharkhand: 21,000 Students of Classes 1 to 12 To Get Free Mobile Tab.

Earlier on January 16, Uttar Pradesh government ordered that all schools and colleges will remain closed till January 23, 2022.

There are currently 95,866 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The total number of recoveries recorded so far in the state stood at 17,97,728. The cumulative death toll stood at 23,022. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Calls For Direct, Emotional Connect Between Administration, Public to Ensure Better Governance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)