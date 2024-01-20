Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple and Republic Day, security has been heightened at Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad Railway Station.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be held on January 22; while the country observes Republic Day on January 26.

Also Read | Jodhpur: Two Cousins Trying To Escape From Dogs While Returning From School, Hit by Goods Train in Mata Ka Than.

The state police, along with the dog squad, were seen carrying security checks at the Railway Station.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath elaborated on the security arrangements.

Also Read | 'Shubh Ghadi Aayi', 'Taiyar Hai Ayodhya Dham': Creative Posters Galore Ahead of Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony on January 22.

In a series of tweets on 'X', the CMO said that Chief Minister Yogi has emphasized tight security arrangements given the dignitaries visiting the state.

"Guests from India and abroad are arriving for the much-awaited program of Pran Pratishta of the child-like idol of Ram Lalla. There will be the presence of saints, religious leaders and dignitaries from all the provinces of India. Strong arrangements should be made for the security and respect of the dignitaries coming to participate in this occasion. A liaison officer should be deployed with every VVIP. Such people should be deployed in it who are familiar with the mythological, historical and geographical importance of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Yagya and Ayodhya Ji," he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath added that after January 22, lakhs of devotees will arrive at Ayodhya every day. People will come from all the states of India. In such a situation, the situation must be assessed for the next six months and an action plan prepared.

"Make a better plan for parking and traffic management for the January 22 celebration and beyond. Wide publicity should be given about route diversion. There should be adequate parking arrangements on the major roads connecting Ayodhya ji with different districts. There should be adequate availability of electric buses for the transportation of visitors. Make arrangements for their parking," he asserted.

As the city of Ayodhya is buzzing with excitement as it prepares for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Shri Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the arrangements in Ayodhya on Friday, expressing satisfaction with the planning and execution.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)