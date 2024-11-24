Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Seers of Varanasi have come out in support of religious leader Baba Bageshwar's 'Sanatan Ekta Padyatra'. They said this is just the beginning and such journeys will be organised across the country.

Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, initiated a 'padayatra' where he will walk for 160 kilometres. Many young saints gathered together in Varanasi to extend their support for the 'Sanatan padayatra' being undertaken by Shastri from Chhatarpur to Orchha in Madhya Pradesh.

On the call of Baba Bageshwar, Peethadheeshwar Balak Das of Varanasi's Patalpuri Math extended his support by reciting Hanuman Chalisa along with his disciples.

"The way our Pandit Dhirendra Shastri ji is on a padayatra... he is trying to wake up the Hindus. He has done a huge work at such a young age. I believe that such a person should be supported and it is the duty of every person to extend their support. If they are not able to join the yatra, they should recite Hanuman Chalisa at their homes," Patalpuri Math's Peethadheeshwar Balak Das told ANI.

Patalpuri Math's Peethadheeshwar Das appealed to the people to gather in Orchha and said that those who are unable to reach should pray to Lord Hanuman to give strength to Baba Bageshwar.

"This is the beginning of the Yatra and such yatras will be organised all over the country so that Hindu awakening can happen. Baba Bageshwar had said that if any Sanatani is unable to reach the Yatra, then he can support by reciting Hanuman Chalisa in his house," Das said.

Meanwhile, Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham, on Thursday suggested that the national song Vande Mataram should be sung after the Aarti in both temples and mosques. He believes this practice would help identify true patriots and distinguish them from anti-nationals.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "In temples and even in mosques, Vande Mataram should be sung. If this is implemented, it will clearly show who are true patriots and who are anti-nationals."Describing this practice as a unifying gesture for the nation, Shastri added that it would reflect the shared respect for the country among all communities.

"This initiative would not only instil patriotism but also bring clarity to the intentions and loyalties of people," he said. (ANI)

