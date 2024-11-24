Mumbai, November 24: Several candidates emerged victorious in the Maharashtra assembly polls by wafer thin margins, including an AIMIM nominee in Malegaon Central by 162 votes and state Congress chief Nana Patole by 208 votes from Sakoli. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) sitting MLA Mufti Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalique defeated Asif Shaikh Rasheed of the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra by 162 votes in Malegaon Central seat in Nashik district. Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Beats NCP (SP) Headed by His Uncle Sharad Pawar in 29 Seats; Here’s the List.

Patole defeated BJP's Avinash Brahmankar by 208 votes in Sakoli in Bhandara district, as per the results announced by the Election Commission on Saturday. BJP's Manda Mhatre won from Belapur in Navi Mumbai by a margin of 377 votes, while Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad won from Buldhana by 841 votes. In Karjat-Jamkhed, sitting NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar retained his seat by 1,243 votes, while state minister and NCP candidate Dilip Walse Patil won from Ambegaon constituency with a margin of 1,523 votes. Sena vs Sena: Eknath Shinde’s Party Defeats Uddhav Thackeray's Outfit in 36 Constituencies, Loses in 14 in Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena candidate Tanaji Sawant won from Paranda constituency by 1,509 votes. State minister and BJP candidate Atul Save managed to win from Aurangabad East constituency by 2,161 votes.