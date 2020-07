Lucknow, Jul 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported its highest single-day spike of 3,246 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 66,988 as 39 new fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,426.

Of the new fatalities, eight were registered in Kanpur, six in Ballia, three each from Ayodhya, Bareilly and Gorakhpur, two each from Jhansi, Sultanpur and Varanasi, and one death each was reported from Baghpat, Basti, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Deoria, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Lucknow, Meerut and Allahabad, a state Health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Pakistan Army Shells Forward Areas Along LoC in J&K's Poonch District: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 23,921, while 41,641 patients have recovered and have been discharged, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)