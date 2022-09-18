Baghpat, Sep 18 (PTI) A station house officer of Binauli police station in the district was on Sunday shunted out for allegedly misbehaving with a complainant.

According to police, Station House Officer (SHO) Birjaram was sent to Police Lines for behaving indecently with a person who had come to the police station to know the status of a missing report.

Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadaun said that on Saturday, he received a complaint about the indecent behaviour of SHO Birjaram. Subsequently, circle officer (city) was asked to probe the incident, who found the allegation against the SHO true, the SP said.

A purported video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the SHO slapping a person.

The incident took place on Saturday, when the family members of a girl who had gone missing a few days ago went to the police station to know about the progress of the case, police sources said.

Jadaun said that the behaviour of Birjaram maligned the image of the police in the public, and based on the probe report, he was sent to Police Lines.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against him, he said.

