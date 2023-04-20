Lucknow, Apr 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Chairman Manvendra Singh on Thursday administered the oath of office to six newly nominated MLCs, including professor Tariq Mansoor and Saket Mishra, son of Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra.

Besides Mansoor and Mishra, those sworn in included Rajnikant Maheshwari, Lalji Nirmal, Ramsurat Rajbhar and Hansraj Vishwakarma.

While Mansoor is a former vice-chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University, Nirmal is the chairman of Ambedkar Mahasabha, Maheshwar is a former BJP Braj region unit head, and Vishwakarma is chief of the BJP's Varanasi district.

Rajbhar had contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the Phoolpur Pawai seat in Azamgarh, but he lost to the Samajwadi Party's Ramakant Yadav.

The six were nominated to the Upper House on April 3.

The BJP has 74 members in the 100-member Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council and the Samajwadi Party has nine.

The BSP, Apna Dal (Sonelal), Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD), Jansatta Dal Loktantrik and the Shikshak Dal (non-political) have one member each.

Two seats are vacant at present.

