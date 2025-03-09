Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana visited the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and discussed the issues of governance, women's empowerment, and legislative reforms with Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

The visit of the UP Assembly speaker was aimed to foster cooperation and learning between the two state legislatures, as well as discuss modernizing parliamentary procedures, women's empowerment, and public accountability, an official statement read.

Reflecting on his visit, Mahana said it is an honour to learn from each other, and they discussed several aspects of legislative functioning and governance.

"I am here today in Himachal Pradesh, and it is an honor to learn from each other. I have observed the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and shared a few suggestions. Similarly, there are some practices here that I would like to take back to Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration, he added, "It is a privilege for me to meet Speaker Pathania, whose experience and personality are truly inspiring. Sitting together, we have discussed several aspects of legislative functioning and governance, which will undoubtedly benefit both our states."

Mahana also emphasized the need to adapt legislative practices to contemporary needs.

"In Uttar Pradesh, our rule book was last updated in 1958. After 65 years, we finally revised it to make it more relevant in today's technological era. Technology is essential to ensure transparency and better communication between legislators and the public. Our aim is to modernize the Assembly and strengthen public accountability," he stated.

Regarding the role of a speaker, Mahana further remarked, "The Constitution has provided the Assembly with its authority, and the Speaker acts as the final authority within its proceedings. It is important that we uphold this authority to ensure smooth legislative functioning. I am also happy that Speaker Pathania has played an active role in motivating and guiding other Assembly Speakers during national conferences."

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Satish Mahana expressed his admiration for women's contributions to society and governance.

"On this special day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all women. Our country has always upheld the honor and respect of women, and we have seen women excelling in all spheres of life. There is an old saying that behind every successful man, there is a woman. But I believe that women should stand alongside men as equals, rather than behind them. Only then can we achieve true progress," Mahana said.

The UP Speaker further reflected on the changing landscape of legislative participation.

"Earlier, elected representatives showed less interest in Assembly proceedings, but now, with the advent of technology, public scrutiny has increased. People demand accountability from their representatives, and that is a positive change," he stated. "In Uttar Pradesh, we have witnessed a growing interest among MLAs to participate actively in discussions, ensuring their voice is heard in the Assembly," he said.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, while welcoming Speaker Satish Mahana, expressed his gratitude for the visit.

He stated, "I am honored that Speaker Mahana has taken the time to visit us. Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in the country, and it is an immense responsibility to serve as its Speaker. Our connection started at a conference in Jaipur, and since then, we have shared a mutual understanding and vision for better governance."

"Speaker Mahana has come here with his family and dedicated two days of his schedule to this visit. Despite our insistence, he personally arranged his stay, which is a testament to his humility. I express my sincere gratitude for his visit and look forward to showing him the beauty of Himachal Pradesh, including the famous religious sites and natural landscapes in Dharamshala, Chamba, and Dalhousie," Pathania added.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Pathania also expressed his wishes,

"I extend my best wishes to all women on this important day. Himachal Pradesh has always recognized the role of women in development, and we take pride in having a 50% reservation for women in various sectors, exceeding the standard 33 per cent," jnadde said

During the visit, the two Speakers also discussed the historical significance of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

Sharing a historical reference, Pathania said "This very chamber, under the Government of India Act, once served as the seat of the Parliament when it had 145 members, including 41 nominated representatives. It was here that a resolution for women's voting rights, proposed by Motilal Nehru, was passed. It is fitting that on International Women's Day, we reflect on the progress we have made in empowering women."

The visit concluded on a note of mutual respect and a commitment to fostering better governance and cooperation between the two state assemblies. Both Speakers expressed their hope that such interactions would lead to meaningful legislative reforms and improved public service. (ANI)

