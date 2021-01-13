Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested from Delhi a notorious criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head and wanted in connection with the kidnapping of a doctor, officials said.

The accused, Anup, was living in New Ashok Nagar Colony in Delhi. He was arrested following a tip-off, an STF spokesperson said.

He was wanted in the kidnapping case of Dr. Vikalp Agarwal from Mathura, he said.

While Anup was being brought to Mathura, he tried to escape after firing from a pistol he snatched from a constable. Constables Rajan Kumar and Manoj Kumar were injured in the firing and have been admitted to the hospital, the spokesperson said.

Anup also suffered an injury on his leg, he said.

During interrogation, he confessed to having kidnapped the doctor who was released after the payment of a ransom of Rs 52 lakh, he added.

Anup has 23 cases filed against him. A reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced by ADG Agra for his arrest, the spokesperson said.

