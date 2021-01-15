Fatehpur (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) The police on Friday arrested three cattle smugglers here and rescued 24 bulls, officials said.

During checking, a container was stopped and 24 bulls were recovered from it, they said.

Mohsin, Saddam Qureishi and Akram were arrested by the police, SHO, Hussainganj Satyendra Singh Bhadauria said.

He said the bulls were being taken to Rajasthan for slaughter.

All the bulls were sent to a "gaushala" (cow shelter) and the container was seized, he said.

