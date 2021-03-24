Lucknow, March 24: A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district on Wednesday sentenced three men to death in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a minor in January 2018, the state government said in a statement here.

Additional District Judge (POCSO-2), Bulandshahr, Rajesh Parashar found the three guilty and sentenced them to death. The accused -- Zulfiqar Abbasi, Dilshad Abbasi and Ijrael alias Malani (all residents of Sikandarabad area in Bulandshahr) -- had on January 2, 2018 abducted the girl while she was returning from tuition classes.

The girl was abducted in a car, gang-raped, and then killed using her dupatta. The body was thrown in a canal under Dadri police station area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district. Nikita Tomar Murder Case: Faridabad Fast Track Court Convicts Prime Accused Tauseef and His Friend Rehan.

A case was registered against the three under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A gunner was also provided to the aggrieved family, the statement said.

