Ballia (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A court here has sentenced three people to life imprisonment in a four-year-old dowry death case.

Additional Sessions Judge Hussain Ahmad Ansari awarded life sentence to Purvanchal Chauhan, his father Keshav Chauhan and mother Rukmani Chauhan.

Also Read | Gold Prices Today: Know City Wise Rates Of Yellow Metal Ahead of Diwali 2021.

The court also imposed Rs 11,000 fine on each of them.

According the Superintendent of Police R K Naiyar, one Mamta was killed for dowry on August 28, 2017 in Karaundi village in Bhimpura area by her husband Purvanchal Chauhan and his parents.

Also Read | Netflix Launches 5 Mobile Games for Android Users Worldwide.

An FIR in this regard was registered by the victim's family against the three, following which the accused were arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)