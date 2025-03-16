Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): Three people were killed, and two others were injured after a car overturned due to a tyre burst on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the accident occurred near Milestone 63 in the Thana Nauhjheel area.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 16: Rajpal Yadav, Blake Griffin, James Madison and Alexandra Daddario - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 16.

Mant's Circle Officer, Gunjan Singh, said the car was travelling from the Vishambar area to Jewar when the accident occurred.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Also Read | 'Future Belongs to Bharat': India To Become World's 3rd-Largest Economy by 2028, Overtaking Germany, Says Morgan Stanley.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)