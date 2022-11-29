Lakhimpur Kheri, Nov 29 (PTI) A tiger that had allegedly killed a 10-year-old boy earlier this month was located at a sugarcane field in the Dudhwa buffer zone on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The tiger was successfully tranquillised and taken to Dudhwa office headquarters, Dudhwa buffer zone deputy director Sundaresh said.

Also Read | Tata Group To Merge Vistara With Air India; Singapore Airlines To Hold 25.1% Stake in Merged Entity.

He said a team of veterinary doctors will examine the animal and decide its age and other characteristics.

The captured tiger was, in all probability, the one which had killed 10-year-old Jaseem of Nimbuabojh village under the Palia Kotwali area, situated close to Dudhwa buffer zone forests, on November 10.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Man Chases Two Girls on Street in Car in Andheri; Held for Stalking, Friend on Run.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)