Lucknow, Sep 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said a decision has been taken to set up 18 new police stations and 22 outposts to make the policing system more efficient and strong in the state's districts.

Apart from this, the government has also decided to open a new tourism police station in Kushinagar.

Principal Secretary, Home Department, Sanjay Prasad said that the additional police stations and outposts are being set up with a view to curb crimes more effectively, maintain peace, and provide a safer environment to women and common people.

He said necessary orders have been issued to the Director General of Police (DGP) and Additional Director General of Police (Police Headquarters) in this regard.

Separate instructions will be issued about the creation of necessary posts in these new police stations and police posts, he said.

New police stations coming up in Ghaziabad will be named Web City and Crossing Republic Police Station, while Ayodhya will get one named Baba Bazar.

The one in Lucknow will be named Rahimabad Police Station, and another in Dhumanganj area of Prayagraj will be called Airport Police Station.

The Principal Secretary said that five new police posts have been opened in Aligarh, three in Ghazipur, and two each in Hardoi and Sitapur.

A police post each will be opened in Farrukhabad, Agra, Mathura, Bahraich, Prayagraj, Hardoi, Amethi, Sitapur, Unnao, Pratapgarh.

