Lucknow, Jun 28 (PTI) In a bid to strengthen monitoring against the COVID-19, a special camp will be organised in Meerut division in July, a senior official said on Sunday.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters,"Till now, surveillance has been carried out in 23,604 areas, of which 8,942 are hotspots. We are going to take this to a new level."

"A large-scale campaign will start from Meerut division in July, where a house-to-house survey will be undertaken similar to the pulse polio immunisation," he said.

He added that it will be carried out in containment and non-containment zones. Prasad said after Meerut, the campaign will also be started in the rest of the 17 divisions of the state.

"Cases of severe acute respiratory illness will be identified. The co-morbid people will also be identified. They are prone to the infection, hence, in them complications are more likely. We want to do their risk profiling," Prasad said.

