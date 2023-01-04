Lucknow, Jan 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to make efforts on a mission mode to ensure road safety and said a state-wide campaign will be launched from January 5-February 4 to prevent road accidents.

Uttar Pradesh has been witnessing severe cold and dense fog for the past few days, leading to an increase in road accidents.

"Untimely death of someone in a road accident is very sad. To minimize this, we need to work unitedly focusing on 5Es -- Education, Enforcement, Engineering, Emergency Care and Environment," the CM said in a high-level meeting here.

The CM said more than 21,200 people have died in road accidents in the state in the past one year, while coronavirus has claimed 23,600 lives. "This situation is worrying."

"Road safety is not the responsibility of only one department. This will be possible only through collective efforts. Therefore, it is necessary to run a massive campaign with inter-departmental coordination to prevent road accidents," he said.

"A state-wide road safety campaign should be launched from 05 January to 04 February. To make it successful, cooperation of public representatives should also be taken," he said

Apart from poor road engineering, overspeeding, overloading, non-use of safety devices and drunken driving are the major factors of road accidents, he said, adding most road accidents happen in big cities like Kanpur Nagar, Agra, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Mathura.

"Efforts should be made to reduce road accidents by concentrating on cities that are connected with expressways or national highways. Task force should be constituted to stop overloading," he said.

The road is for movement, not for parking, he also said. "The parking system in the cities will have to be further strengthened. It is the responsibility of the local administration to find a permanent solution to the problem of illegal taxi stands. Make sure that no one sets up shop outside the designated area," he instructed.

"We have to work on a mission mode to increase public awareness on road safety. Within the next 48 hours, big pictures related to road accidents with awareness slogans should be put up at all the police stations, tehsils, major markets and intersections of the state. This should be done immediately in coordination with the Transport Department and the Information Department," he said.

"We have to emphasize on awareness. Special efforts need to be made to make children follow traffic rules in schools and colleges. The culture of following traffic rules should be given to children from the very beginning," he said, adding it should be included in the curriculum.

