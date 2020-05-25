India News | UP to Set Up Commission for Employment, Welfare of Migrant Workers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided that a commission named 'Kaamgar, Shramik (Seva Ayojan and Rojgaar) Kalyan Ayog' would be set up to employ migrant workers, who have come back to the State from other States amid coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, on Monday said that the State government is committed to providing employment and social security to migrant workers/labourers.

"For this purpose, the State government has decided to set up a commission. This Commission will be named as 'Kaamgar, Shramik (Seva Ayojan and Rojgaar) Kalyan Ayog'. The Chief Minister has given instructions to fasten the proceedings of the formation of this commission," said Awasthi during a press conference here.

"The Revenue Department is doing the work of listing the details of more than 24 lakh people, who have come to the State by train or bus. Instructions have also been given to prepare a database of workers associated with construction workers and workers engaged in industrial units. A total of 14,75,424 people have registered themselves in the first phase of skill mapping of workers, who have come back to the State from other States," he added.

Awasthi said that action has been taken against 1,59,000 people based on 57,449 FIRs against them and 652 FIRs have been registered against 845 people for black marketing and hoarding.

Awasthi further said that more than 18.62 lakh migrant workers have been brought back to the State through 1,361 trains.

A total of 229 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh today, taking the total number of cases to 6,497. The death toll stands at 169, Directorate of Health Services said on Monday.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,38,845, including 77,103 active cases, 57,721 recovered/migrated and 4,021 deaths. (ANI)

