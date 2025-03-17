Lucknow, Mar 17 (PTI) Medical education and healthcare infrastructure have seen an unprecedented expansion as Uttar Pradesh has transformed into a model of excellence in the health sector, according to a statement issued here ahead of the BJP completing eight years in power in the state.

It also said the government led by Yogi Adityanath has ushered in a golden era in medical education by increasing the number of medical colleges, expanding MBBS and post-graduate seats, establishing super-speciality hospitals and research institutes, and promoting the AYUSH system of medicine.

"These efforts have opened new avenues for lakhs of youth in Uttar Pradesh, equipping them with world-class medical education and training. This, in turn, is set to further strengthen the state's healthcare system," the statement said.

In the last eight years, 80 medical colleges have been operating in the state, which includes 44 government and 36 private institutions, DG of Medical Education Kinjal Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.

"This achievement is proving to be a milestone in taking the health and medical education of the state to new heights," she said.

"As a result of the state government's farsightedness, teaching activities have started in autonomous medical colleges in districts such as Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Kushinagar, Pilibhit, Sultanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur, Auraiya, Chandauli, Gonda, Sonbhadra, Lakhimpur Kheri and Kaushambi."

Setting up of medical colleges in Maharajganj, Shamli and Sambhal under the public-private-partnership model has made medical education more accessible, the statement said, adding there has been a historic increase in MBBS and PG seats.

Currently, 5,250 MBBS seats are available in the government sector, while 6,550 are available in the private sector. Apart from this, 350 seats have been added in three new medical colleges established in PPP mode, it added.

Similarly, the number of MD/MS/Diploma seats in the government sector has increased from 900 to 1,871, while 2,100 PG seats are available in the private sector, the statement said.

It said the Yogi Adityanath government has significantly advanced AYUSH education in Uttar Pradesh. Currently, the state boasts of 2,110 Ayurvedic, 254 Unani and 1,585 Homeopathic hospitals.

To boost medical research and innovation, IIT-Kanpur is also establishing a School of Medical Research and Technology and a 500-bed super-speciality hospital, ushering in cutting-edge advancements in healthcare.

About nursing and paramedical education, the statement said construction work has started in 25 out of the 27 approved nursing colleges in the state, while nursing and paramedical seats have been increased by 7,000 and 2,000, respectively.

As many as 35 Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) training centres, which were closed for a long time in the state, have been restarted.

Under Mission Niramaya, many programmes have been conducted to improve the quality of nursing and paramedical institutions and the 'Mentor-Mentee Model' has been implemented, the statement said.

