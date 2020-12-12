Aligarh (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A truck driver was dragged out of his vehicle and thrashed by few men, who did not like him honking in a marketplace here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Akrabad township, about 25 kilometres from here.

A video of the incident showing the truck driver being beaten up has gone viral in Aligarh district forcing the police to lodge a case of criminal assault against unidentified persons.

The video shows a group of men dragging out the driver in the bazaar on the state highway and severely assaulting him in front of shocked bystanders.

Locals later told reporters that they managed to rescue the driver, who was bleeding profusely with some bruises.

The driver was rushed to a doctor who immediately provided him medical aid.

The entire incident was captured on phone by some bystanders and soon went viral on social media.

Based on the video, police verified and later lodged a case of criminal assault against half a dozen unidentified persons.

Efforts were on to trace the identity of those who assaulted the truck driver and arrest them, police said.

