Azamgarh (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) Four people, including two children, were killed and six others injured when a truck collided head on with an auto-rickshaw they were travelling in here on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the accident took place near Girdharpur village, when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit an auto-rickshaw.

Upon impact, the truck dragged the three-wheeler to a nearby house. In all, there were 10 passengers in the ill-fated auto-rickshaw, which was badly damaged.

Superintendent of Police (City) Pankaj Pandey said the deceased have been identified as Prabhavati Devi (55) and Chanda (45). A two-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy also died, and their identity could not be ascertained.

Police also said that of the six passengers injured, the condition of three is said to be critical.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem, and seized the truck. Efforts are on to nab the truck driver.

