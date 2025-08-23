Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 23 (ANI): Two men accused in a case of harassment and trafficking of minor girls were injured in a police encounter in Moradabad's Majhola police station area on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Satpal Antil informed that during a routine checking operation, police attempted to stop two men on a motorcycle. Instead, the duo opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory action. Both accused, identified as Avnish Yadav and Vijay, sustained bullet injuries.

The two were the accused in a case registered at Majhola police station on Friday under the POCSO Act, relating to the harassment of minor girls, holding them hostage, and involvement in immoral trafficking.

In the encounter, a police constable also sustained injuries. The police recovered one motorcycle, two country-made pistols, two live cartridges and two mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

SSP Antil said strict legal action would be taken in the case, adding that "a dedicated team to bust the entire gang and are working to arrest the remaining accused."

Meanwhile, Shankar Kannaujia, a wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs one lakh, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, a carbine, a pistol, and cartridges were recovered from the spot after the operation. Kannaujia had been on the run since 2011, when he was accused of committing a murder, and had since remained active in serious crimes, including robbery and kidnapping.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the team intercepted him, leading to the exchange of fire in which he was neutralised. (ANI)

