Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): In a tragic incident, two women were killed and a man injured when a gas cylinder caught fire at a house in Agra where wedding rituals were underway on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Sundarban Colony in Agra's Sikandra area when the cook along with the two women was preparing food. On information, police reached the spot. The injured man was rushed to the hospital.

According to Agra Police, the injured man was the cook and the two women came with him to help him.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem. A case has been registered and police started the investigation. (ANI)

