Sambhal (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner died at Moradabad jail following illness, police said on Saturday.

Horilal Valmiki (30), a resident of Raj Mohalla in the Chandausi Kotwali area of Sambhal, was arrested in a case of sexual harassment of women.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Steals 1-Month-Old Granddaughter to 'Gift' His Lover from Bihar.

He died Friday evening due to illness, Sambhal Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

Post-mortem was conducted on the body Friday night and it did not reveal any clear cause of death, the police officer said.

Also Read | Vivo X80 Series Reportedly To Be Launched in India on May 18, 2022.

The matter will be investigated by a judicial officer, he added.

Valmiki had entered the house of a neighbour naked on April 21, following which the women of the house had accused him of sexual harassment. He was arrested and sent to jail on the same day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)