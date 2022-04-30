Bijnor, April 30: A 56-year-old man from Bijnor who works as a daily wager in Delhi kidnapped his own daughter's one-month-old infant girl and later "gifted" her to a woman with whom he was having an affair.

TOI reported that the woman, who is married and childless, had expressed her wish to adopt a baby and the man decided to steal the infant from his son-in-law's house in Nagina in Bijnor, police said. The accused, Mohd Zafar, has now been arrested and sent to jail. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bride Shot Dead by Jilted Lover After Varmala Ceremony in Mathura

Bijnor SP Dharamveer Singh said, "Kaseem Ahmad was asleep at home with his four children and wife when he found his daughter missing on the morning of April 20. A missing report was filed. Police were able to zero in on Ahmad's father in-law Zafar on the basis of CCTV footage."

Zafar told police that he had fallen in love with his neighbour around three years ago. "In fact, a month ago, Zafar had asked his daughter to give away one of her children, an idea which she vehemently rejected," Singh said. Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Man Stabs Mother's Lover to Death in Powai

Police have registered a case against Zafar, his lover and her husband for kidnapping and buying or disposing of any person.

"After stealing the infant, the woman, in her mid-40s, and her husband left for Bihar. Two police teams have been formed to arrest the couple and bring back the child," the SP said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2022 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).