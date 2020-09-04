Bahraich (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against four people, including a village head, who was arrested from a village here after a video went viral on social media showing him beating a villager brutally after tying him to a tree, police said on Friday.

"One Bhulia, a resident of Piparia village in Khairighat area, alleged that he was tied to a tree and beaten badly by village head Girdhari Lal and his men on September 1," Additional SP, Rural, Ashok Kumar said.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Responds to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's ‘Strict-Action’ Remark, Says 'From PoK to Taliban in One Day'.

They beat up Bhulia as they asked him to return Rs 10,000 from him for providing a house under the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme, Kumar added.

A video of the incident went viral on social media after which three policemen including Vaivahi outpost in-charge Vijay Sen Yadav were sent to the police lines and a probe has been ordered in the matter.

Also Read | Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, Enjoy 20 5G Smartphones With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

An FIR was registered against four persons, including the village head, who was arrested, the ASP added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)