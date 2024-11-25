Etah (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) A violent clash broke out after a group of people opposed construction work on a plot of private land near a dargah in Jalesar town claiming it to be Waqf property, officials said on Monday.

The incident on Sunday evening left several people injured and caused significant property damage, they said, adding two accused have been arrested and a case lodged against 16 named suspects and around 150 unidentified others.

The violence in Etah occurred on a day clashes erupted between protesters opposing a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque and the police in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, leaving four people dead.

The trouble arose in Jalesar when individuals, allegedly led by accused Rafiq, attempted to stop construction on a plot of land owned by Anil Kumar Upadhyay and others, according to police.

Claiming the land as Waqf property, the group demolished a boundary wall with hammers, damaged over a dozen vehicles, and engaged in stone pelting, the police said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vipin Kumar Moral said, "The disputed land -- bearing survey numbers 3181 to 3192' -- private ancestral property, as confirmed by revenue records and prior demarcation in the presence of dargah committee members."

Etah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shyam Narayan Singh said the police acted promptly to control the situation.

On Monday, police arrested Rafiq, the alleged mastermind, and sent him to judicial custody, according to officials.

"Two key accused, identified as Farmaan alias Bunty and Rafiq, son of Abdul Latif, have been arrested. We will not tolerate any breach of law and order," he said.

Jalesar Police Station in-charge Sudhir Raghav said an FIR has been registered against 16 named individuals, including Rafiq, under charges of rioting, criminal intimidation, and causing public disturbance.

"One of the accused tried to strangle a complainant, indicating a clear intent to harm," Raghav added.

Upon receiving reports of the violence, SSP Shyam Narayan Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajkumar Singh reached the site to assess the situation. A large police contingent, including PAC personnel, was deployed to restore peace.

Circle Officer (CO) Nitish Garg said those involved in stone pelting and vandalism are being identified through viral videos.

"Strict action will be taken against all culprits. The situation is under control, and peace has been restored," he said.

"All individuals involved in the violence will be arrested. Law and order will not be compromised under any circumstances," SSP Singh stressed.

While the town remains tense, flag marches were held and if needed additional forces will be deployed, the officials added.

