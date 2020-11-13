Lucknow, Nov 13 (PTI) Twenty-five more people died due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, while 2,183 fresh cases were reported, taking the state's infection count to 5,07,602.

As many as 4,77,180 people have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases stands at 23,095, a health bulletin said.

Also Read | Columbian Drug Cartel Members Arrested by Police, Gang Had Implanted Women Breast With Liquid Cocaine.

So far, 7,327 people have died due to the disease in the state.

On Thursday, 1,56,787 samples were tested for COVID-19 in UP, taking the total tests conducted till date to over 1.68 crore.

Also Read | NALSAR Vice Chancellor Professor Faizan Mustafa Elected President of Consortium of National Law Varsities.

Lucknow reported the maximum of 301 new cases, followed by 171 in Ghaziabad, 166 in Meerut and 134 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, it said.

Among the fresh deaths, four each were reported from Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar and three from Meerut.

Lucknow has witnessed 930 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, Kanpur 750 and Meerut 359, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)