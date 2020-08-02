Lucknow, Aug 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Mahendra Singh has tested positive for COVID-19, a state government official said on Sunday.

"He tested positive for COVID-19 around two-three days ago," he said.

The news of Singh, the Jal Shakti minister of Uttar Pradesh, testing positive for COVID-19 comes on a day when Kamal Rani Varun, the lone woman member in the state cabinet, succumbed to the disease.

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh has also tested positive for COVID-19.

