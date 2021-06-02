Kanpur (UP), Jun 2 (PTI) Eight people allegedly surrounded a police jeep and forcibly took away a wanted history-sheeter while he was being taken to Naubasta police station here on Wednesday, an official said.

The criminal identified as Manoj Singh (33), having a long criminal history, was wanted in a case of murderous assault.

Kanpur's Additional Commissioner of Police Akash Kulhari said Singh had gone to a private guest house situated at Hamirpur road in Naubasta area to attend a birthday party of a city office bearer belonging to the ruling BJP.

On a tip-off, Naubasta police team reached the spot and arrested the criminal who was immediately taken to a police jeep, Kulhari added.

Before the police party could leave, as many as eight persons arrived there and took Singh away from police custody and escaped from the scene.

The identities of all eight miscreants have been established with the help of video footage, the ACP said, while adding that a case under relevant sections of IPC is being registered with the Naubasta police.

Police teams have been formed to make early arrests of those who took the wanted criminal from police custody and stopped police from discharging their duties.

There were rumours that BJP workers surrounded the jeep and got freed a wanted history-sheeter while being taken to the police station, said another senior official.

Additional DCP (South) Deepak Bhuker confirmed that the birthday party of a BJP city office bearer was organised at the guest house but claimed neither the BJP leader was present there nor was he involved in the incident.

