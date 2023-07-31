Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): The double-engine government has given a new identity to Uttar Pradesh through good governance because despite being rich in resources, UP had remained a poor and sick due to the misgovernance of the previous non-BJP governments, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

Addressing the beneficiary conference of PM Awas Yojana organised at Veer Bahadur Singh Sports College campus, the Chief Minister said that the world believes that UP is not a poor and sick state any longer, but a state where five and a half crore people have risen above the poverty line in six years.

The Chief Minister also transferred an amount of Rs 51.52 crore to the bank accounts of 5100 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) online.

It is worth mentioning here that the first installment at the rate of Rs 50 thousand was sent to 250 beneficiaries, the second installment at the rate of Rs 1.50 lakh to 2,602 beneficiaries and the third installment of Rs 50 thousand to 2,248 beneficiaries. He also handed over the symbolic keys of the houses to 12 beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana.

During the programme, the Chief Minister questioned the previous governments saying Congress, SP and BSP ruled for a long time but deprived the people of the benefits of public welfare and development schemes.

"Congress could not remove poverty, but gave empty slogans, SP's slogans became symbols of corruption in the clutches of casteism and anarchy while the BSP's elephant devoured the entire state, leaving Uttar Pradesh far behind other states in the race for development," he said.

CM Yogi said that the works of development and public welfare seen in UP for six years could have been done earlier also but the previous governments lacked willpower. They exploited farmers, and traders, did injustice to the youth, and endangered the safety of women, he added..

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said "The period from July 15 to November 15 in Gorakhpur and surrounding areas was known for outbreak of encephalitis in the region as 50,000 children died in 40 years, adding that the double-engine government has eradicated encephalitis."

He further added that due to the strengthening of BRD Medical College and establishment of AIIMS, be it winter or summer, rain or spring, no disease can affect children.

CM Yogi said that PM Modi's dream is that every person should have their own house. "Each one of us also has similar wish to have own house and facilities like electricity, water, cooking gas, ration card, health insurance etc. For the first time after independence, the double-engine government is giving benefits of all such schemes to people", he remarked.

Describing the PM Awas Yojana as a gift from the Prime Minister, he further informed, “Houses should be built on time with the installment amount. If someone asks for money, inform me directly. The beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana will also be given the benefits of ration cards, electricity connection, cooking gas connections, and Ayushman Yojana.”

He also talked about inviting the people's representatives to their housewarming and feeding them the food that they ate.

“54 lakh poor people have got houses under PM Awas Yojana (Urban) in UP. Besides, 43,600 houses are sanctioned in Gorakhpur out of which 35,500 houses have been completed. Apart from this, 61,184 houses were provided in the last six years in rural areas”, CM Yogi informed.

The Chief Minister said that the pace of development and providing benefits of welfare schemes to the needy has been continuously increasing in the double-engine government.

"Being one of the safest states in the country, UP is a preferred destination for investors. Good roads in Gorakhpur are adding to its glory. A new picture of development is visible the setting up of AIIMS, Fertilizer Factory and Zoo as well as beautification of Ramgarhtal. Medical College Road seems to be a foreign road. With the construction of the flyover, the problem of traffic at Khazanchi Chowk will also end", the CM further pointed out.

The Chief Minister said that Gorakhpur has everything because organized crime and gang war has been eradicated from here. The issues of mosquitoes and encephalitis have been resolved. Gorakhpur has now become the area to cure all diseases. Investors from around the world want to come here to invest. Gorakhpur has become a modern hub of education with four universities. Soon the session is going to start at Atal Residential School in Sahjanwa and basic schools are being rejuvenated.

He further added that narrow-minded people will not be able to see the development. Since the Corona period, 80 crore people in the country and 15 crore people in UP are getting the facility of free ration whereas earlier people associated with the ruling party used to devour the ration of the poor. Now, if someone dares to do it, the jail is waiting for them, he remarked. Earlier dacoity in the name of the job was prevalent, but today strict action will be taken against such acts. Commissioning in pensions through DBT has been abolished.

CM Yogi appealed to all the people to encourage development and promote cleanliness while discharging their civic responsibility.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to all the people to join the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh; campaign.

He said, "We have a responsibility towards our country and soil to avoid spreading filth and resisting anarchy and corruption. Inform the administration about anarchy, hooliganism, and corruption. The administration will take care of it." (ANI)

