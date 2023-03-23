Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 23 (ANI): A case has been registered against four persons for allegedly killing an Unani doctor in Lucknow, said police officials on Wednesday.

The doctor was found dead under mysterious circumstances on January 27 at his home in Lucknow's Ghazipur police station area.

Also Read | Porn at Patna Railway Station: GRP Team Reaches Kolkata To Probe the Incident.

Shamsuddin, the brother of the doctor, filed a complaint against the deceased's wife, her brother, her sister and her brother-in-law alleging them of killing his brother Fayaz Ahmed.

As per Shamsuddin, on January 26, Fayaz's wife had called her brother, sister and sister's husband from her maternal home in Aligarh. Later, all of them thrashed Fayaz mercilessly. Following this, he was found lying unconscious at his home by the neighbours and was rushed to the hospital but died during treatment.

Also Read | Supreme Court Grants Bail to Woman Accused of Filming Court Hearing on PFI's Behest.

DCP North Kasim Abdi said, "A case of culpable homicide has been registered against Dr Fayaz Ahmed's wife and her relatives as the basis of a complaint filed by Ahmed's brother. On the night of the incident, there was a scuffle between Ahmed and his wife's relative who were called on by her only. Later, when Shamsuddin reached home Ahmed was found lying unconscious and died during treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and died while undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)