Saharanpur (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) A woman here has alleged that her husband, who had been harassing her for dowry, divorced her through the outlawed practice of 'triple talaq,' police said on Monday.

The victim, resident of Inam Colony, visited the SSP office on Monday and gave a complaint alleging that her husband gave triple talaq to her while beating her.

SP Dehat Suraj Rai told PTI that on Monday a woman alleged that she was married two years ago to a youth from Gagalhedi area and her family members had spent Rs 20 lakh in marriage.

According to her, the in-laws treated her properly for some time but later started beating her for dowry.

The victim has stated in the complaint that on the night of July 3, her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and brother-in-law beat her up for dowry and demanded additional dowry. When she refused, she was severely beaten up and then her husband divorced her by pronouncing 'talaq' thrice.

The woman said she somehow informed her family who reached and got her freed from them. Police are probing the matter and action will be taken in the case after investigation, the SP added.

