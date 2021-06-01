Muzaffarnagar, Jun 1: A woman died and her son was critically injured after her husband attacked them for not serving salad with his meal, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Gogwan Jalalpur village under Babri police station area in Shamli district on Monday night, police said. Ahmedabad Shocker: Husband and Son Thrash Woman With Iron Pipe for Talking on Phone.

Murli Singh attacked his wife Sudesh with a spade and their 20-year-old son Ajay was seriously injured as he tried to save her, they said.

Police has registered a case under IPC sections 302 and 307 against Singh who is absconding, Station House Officer Nem Chand said.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem and her son was admitted to a hospital, police said, adding that it is searching for the accused.

