Ahmedabad, April 6: In a shocking incident, a woman was beaten up by her husband and son for talking to her sister over the phone. The woman lodged a complaint against her husband, son, and brother-in-law for attacking and abusing her in public. According to a report by TOI, a 45-year-old woman from Isanpur identified as Geeta Devipujak, said she was attacked for talking to her sister on her mobile phone. Describing her ordeal while filing a complaint, the woman said that on Sunday evening, when she was talking to Ratna, her husband rushed towards her and angrily asked who she was talking to on the phone. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Rapes 20-Year-Old Girl in Hotel on Pretext of Giving Job; Arrested.

Following this, the man abused her and began shouting at her for no reason. The woman said that a while later, her son, Sunil, and brother-in-law, Raju, also joined her husband in abusing her. They came inside the house and started abusing her along with her husband. When she ran for her defence, her husband attacked her with an iron pipe. Her son also hit her with an iron pipe while Raju hit her with a stick.

The report informs that as the woman fell, all the three kicked her and hit her. The woman suffered severe injuries on her head in the attack. After people gathered around, she went back inside the house and called an ambulance. The victim was admitted to LG Hospital from where she filed a complaint.

