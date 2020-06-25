Banda (UP) June 25 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman received burn injuries on her face and neck when three bike-borne men allegedly threw acid on her, police said on Thursday.

The woman, a resident of Sarvoday Nagar, was returning home on an e-rickshaw on Wednesday after giving her statement to the CO city in connection with an ongoing dispute with her husband when the three bike-borne men attacked her with acid, SHO of city kotwali Dinesh Singh said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Three Coaches of Goods Train Carrying Oil Tankers Catch Fire After Getting Derailed Between Surareddipalem and Tangutur Stations.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's father, an FIR was registered against her husband Santram Tiwari, brother-in-law Jageshwar Shukla and an unidentified person, he said.

The woman has received burn injuries on her face and neck, Dr Vineet Sachan at the district hospital said.

Also Read | Karnataka | CM BS Yediyurappa Urge Bengalurians to Maintain social Distancing and Sanitisation if They Don't Want One More Seal Down: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 25, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)