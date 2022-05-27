Pilibhit (UP), May 26 (PTI) A woman succumbed to her burn injuries on Thursday, a day after she was allegedly set ablaze by her in-laws for not yielding to their dowry demands, police said.

An FIR against her husband and other family members was registered at the Jahanabad police station, they said.

Also Read | Monsoon Onset Over Kerala Can Happen Anytime Till June 1, Says IMD.

According to her family members, she was married to a person from Sajna village in 2021.

The family members alleged that the woman was repeatedly harassed by her in-laws for dowry.

Also Read | GST Return: Govt Waives Late Fee Till June for Delayed Filing of GST Returns Under Composition Scheme.

The in-laws were allegedly demanding Rs 2 lakh from the woman's family as dowry.

According to the complaint, the in-laws allegedly poured a flammable liquid on the woman and set her on fire after her family members failed to meet their dowry demands.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)