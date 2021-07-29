Gonda (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) A woman and her teenage daughter were killed while three others sustained injuries after a pickup truck lost control and entered a house by the road in Chhapia area here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Babhanjotia village on Wednesday night that left Poonam Devi (48) and her daughter Khushi (14) dead, police added.

The mother-daughter duo were travelling as passengers in the pickup truck.

The three injured persons, including the vehicle's driver, were rushed to hospital where their condition was said to be stable.

