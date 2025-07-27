Rampur (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) The body of a woman was exhumed for post-mortem 13 days after it was buried, after her family alleged that the 37-year-old was killed by her husband, police on Sunday said.

Salma Begum, married for 12 years to one Maulana Bashir, was found dead around a fortnight ago in a village in Rampur.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi To Address Nation Through 124th Edition of His Monthly Radio Programme.

Her grave was dug on Saturday after her family in Bilaspur of Chhattisgarh accused Bashir of murdering her, Rampur Superintendent of Police Vidya Sagar Mishra said.

According to police, Bashir, a native of Rampur, has a business and also runs a madrasa in Chhattisgarh. After Salma died, her body was buried in Rampur, Bashir's village.

Also Read | PM Modi 2-Day Tamil Nadu Visit: PM Narendra Modi To Attend Rajendra Chola Millennium Celebrations in Tiruchirappalli Today, Will Release Commemorative Coin in Honour of Rajendra Chola I.

Suspicious, her family in Chhattisgarh approached the local police to investigate the matter, which in their turn, contacted their counterpart in Rampur.

Her body was exhumed by police Saturday afternoon under the direction of the Rampur district magistrate.

Mishra said police are waiting for the post-mortem report to take further action.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)