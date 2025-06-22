Ballia (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth accused of abducting a minor girl attempted suicide at a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia after being interrogated there, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh told PTI that a case of kidnapping involving a 15-year-old Hindu girl was reported on Friday.

A case of kidnapping was registered against an unidentified accused based on a complaint filed by the girl's father, the SP said.

On Saturday, the girl arrived at the police station with her mother and told the name of a 19-year-old Muslim youth, alleging that he had lured and taken her away, Singh said.

The youth was called to the police station for questioning on Sunday. After interrogation, he attempted to commit suicide by slitting his throat with a sharp object at the station premises, the SP said.

Police personnel immediately admitted him to the district hospital for treatment, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar said an investigation into the incident has been ordered, and the case has been assigned to Deputy Superintendent of Police Sadar Mohammad Usman.

